Fifteen former insurgents terrorists have been rehabilitated under the De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) programme of the Federal Government.

Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, the Chief of Defence Staff, stated this on Friday in Malam-Sidi, Gombe state, at the graduation ceremony of the rehabilitated insurgents.

Represented by Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Shafa, Coordinator Operations Safe Corridor (OPSC), Olanisakin said those graduating were the DRR special batch of the programme, adding that more would soon be admitted.

He stated that since the inception of the programme, OPSC had admitted 287 clients into the camp, out of which 253, including two Chadians, had been successfully transferred to their state and national authorities for re-integration.

According to him, these groups of persons are doing well in their various communities as there had been no report of hostility against them or any reported case of victimisation.

“The clients graduating today were tried and convicted by court of competent jurisdiction and transferred to OPSC for rehabilitation, to prepare them for integration after, serving their jail terms.

“OPSC has also facilitated the release of cleared 1,789 persons to their state authorities for rehabilitation and reintegration.

“In a couple of days, another set of clients already cleared by Operation Lafiya Dole, will be admitted into the camp for the DRR Programme,” he said.

The Chief of Defence Staff commended the Government and good people of Gombe State, for providing the facility for the running of the programme.

According to him, this feat will not have been achieved without the support and cooperation of the host, who graciously provided the facility being used for the programme.

He also commended the Federal Government’s enormous sacrifices in ensuring that the fight against insurgency got the needed support.

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, who was represented by Mr. Shuaibu Danlami, Director of Special Services and Political Bureau, commended the army in the fight against insurgents.

He called on the graduates to imbibe the trainings they had been given to impact positively on the society for the benefit of humanity, adding that they owed the society, a duty to exhibit good conduct.

A graduate of the programme, Ibrahim Mamman, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Yahaya for the supports to make them better members of the society through the programme, while pledging to contribute to better the society.

As part of appreciation to Malam-Sidi Community, OPSC donated 120 mattresses, 60 bunks and sunk a bore hole at the Government Senior Secondary School in the community.

Also, free medical services and drugs were provided for 1,500 persons in the community by the military.