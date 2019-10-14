President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has said she was the woman speaking in a viral video simultaneously as the social media buzzed with what later became a fake Buhari wedding.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Aisha confirmed the authenticity of the video and explained the background to her anger as shown in the video, that she said was an old one.

Aisha said she was enraged after being denied access to an apartment her husband had allocated to her son, which before then was being occupied by Mamman Daura’s daughters.

(Watch the video circulated by Fatima Daura initially tagged as fake: )

Fatima, Daura’s daughter had claimed she recorded and circulated the video. Her motive was possibly to embarrass the First Lady at the time she was the subject of several speculations.

“I was the one in that video and this person you see standing at my back are my security personnel,” the First Lady told the BBC Hausa Service.

“It was Fatima, the daughter of Mamman Daura that shot the video in front of my security and everybody there. She was actually recording the whole thing right in front of me and was laughing and mocking me.

“They did that because my husband sacked them from the house. He told them to get all their belongings and leave the house for my son (Yusuf) to occupy.

“I left them and wanted to get to one of the rooms but they prevented me from getting through, I left them and took another way yet I met the store locked,” she said.

Fatima had told the Cable why she shot the video.

“My name is Fatima. I am a daughter to Malam Mamman Daura… if one reasons well, he or she will understand that it is not possible to say that the wife of the president is denied access to her apartment but let me give a context,” she was quoted by The Cable as saying.

“The apartment in question is called the Glass House. You know that there are several houses and apartments in the villa. When the president got into office, he gave the Glass House to our father, Mamman Daura.

“You all know that they are friends and are related, more so, they grew up together like twins. When he became president, he gave the Glasshouse to our dad and said he should stay there. Our dad stayed there for three years now until when the president’s son, Yusuf, had an accident and went to Germany for treatment.

The altercation between Aisha Buhari and Fatima Daura has exposed the power struggle inside Aso Rock, how relations of the president are fighting for space with her and influence over her husband.

In the past Aisha had spoken about a cabal exercising an overwhelming influence on her husband and had threatened to campaign against Buhari before the election.

*Partly sourced from Premium Times