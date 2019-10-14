A 28-year-old human resources personnel, Nelly Kalu, who allegedly defrauded five job seekers of N1.32 million on the pretext of securing jobs for them, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates Court.

The defendant, whose residential address was not given, is facing a six-count-charge bordering on stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Adetutu Sanusi said the defendant allegedly obtained N1.32 million from the complainants: Mr. Temitayo Olorunsola, Friday Agada, Oluwaseun Adeshola, Babatunde Ayoola and Henry Agboge with an assurance of getting them jobs at Honeywell Flour Mill, a representation he knew to be false.

Sanusi told the court that the defendant committed the offences at various times on May 30, 2015, April 4, 2018, May 2, 2018, and May 2019 at Honeywell Flour Mill Ltd in Ikeja.

She said the defendant, who was a former human resource officer in a recruiting firm, NL Outsourcing Ltd, stole the sum of N1.32 million from the complainants after failing to get them jobs at Honeywell Flour Mill Ltd.

According to her, the alleged offences violate Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015, (Revised).

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Emeka Opara, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N400,000 with two sureties in like sum. Opara ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail conditions.

She then adjourned the case until Oct. 30, for hearing.