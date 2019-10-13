Loading...

Nollywood actress/ celebrity, Tonto Dikeh, celebrates as she hit five million Instagram followers, added five single mothers to her child support list.

The actress, who could not hide her joy took to her Instagram page @tontolet to announce it.

She said that she would be adding five single mothers to the list of those who would be receiving child support from her foundation.

“In Commemoration of my INSTAGRAM HITTING 5MILLION.

I WILL BE ADDING 5 SINGLE MOTHERS TO THE LIST OF WOMEN(single mothers) WHO RECEIVE CHILD SUPPORT MONTHLY FROM THE TONTO DIKEH FOUNDATION @t_d_foundation….

“#if you are single and have no help from your spouse or baby daddy? This is for you, We already have 5 and we just about to add 5more…

“#DM ONLY and we will investigate you

#PRIVATE SELECTION

#WISH YOU ALL THE BEST…

#THANKS FOR TOUR IMMENSE SUPPORT TO MY MINISTRY….” she wrote.

The Nigerian actress has contributed immensely to the entertainment industry, with numerous movies she featured.

The movies include Tea or Coffee, Pounds and Dollars, Misslsing Rib, Final Hour, Divine Grace, 7 Graves, Crisis in Paradise, Insecurity, Away Match etc.

Dikeh is currently unmarried but was previously married to Oladunni Churchill.

They got married in Aug. 2015 but divorced by Feb. 2016 and their marriage was blessed with a son, Andre Omodayo Churchill.

The foundation of the talented actress focuses on giving support to young girls, who have either been raped, molested or assaulted.

They give hope to such young girls by providing help for them through their partners, depending on individual cases, support them during ante-natal and postnatal period.

The foundation also mentors young women, so they can fit into society again with a new sense of belonging and give them a second chance in life to be great.

They also help the young mothers to take care of their kids by placing the kids in special homes, support their upkeep, feeding and education.

They also support them with anything a child requires to become great, the foundation also gives them shelter and security.