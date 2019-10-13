Loading...

All is set for Nigeria’s Super Eagles friendly with Brazil. The match at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang will start at 1pm Nigerian time.

On Saturday, the Eagles held their last training at the Bukit Gambak Stadium.

Nigerians are hopeful that the Eagles will soar over the Brazilians, despite parading the world’s most expensive player, Neymar and others.

(Watch video: What Nigerians expect from the clash:)

NFF President Amaju Pinnick has also spoken to the Nigerian players on why they need to win the match:

At a press conference on Saturday Super Eagles’ stand–in captain William Troos-Ekong said while they respect five–times world champions Brazil they however have no fear of them.

He said his team was inspired by the 1-1 draw Senegal played with the South Americans.

“Brazil are a top team, probably the best team in the world, but Senegal gave them a good fight on Thursday.

“We can pick some inspiration from that performance when we play the Brazilians on Sunday.

“It will be tough because they will want to win at least one game against an African team on this tour, but we will also want to take something off them,” he said.