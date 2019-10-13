Loading...

Some political miscreants have stormed the Benin home of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, and launched a verbal assault blamed on Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Although Obaseki’s aides have denied that the their boss masterminded the attack in which the miscreants chanted anti-Oshiomhole’s slogans on Saturday, the incident is indicative that a wide gulf still exists between Oshiomhole and the governor he installed as successor almost four years ago.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the Saturday evening attack and urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammad Adamu and other relevant security outfits to investigate the incident and prosecute the sponsors and attackers.

“In Edo State, just as in any other state, everyone must be free to go about their normal and legitimate activities without harassment, intimidation, threat to life and property.

“It is clear that the sponsors of the attack are bent on causing crisis in the state in pursuit of their desperate and unpopular political interests. Human life is greater that anyone’s political ambition”, the party said in a statement by Lanre Issa-Onilu, the national publicity secretary.

Some reports said the miscreants were mobilised to Oshiomhole’s house where they threw verbal attacks on the politician and a former trade union leader, chanting ‘Oshiomhole Ole Oshiomhole Ole’.

The mob and a counter one mobilised by Oshiomhole’s supporters were however dispersed by anti-riot policemen.

Chief Press Secretary to Oshiomhole, Mr. Simon Ebegbulem, insisted that there was an attack by thugs sent by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He said the attack was part of the resolution reached at the last State Executive Council meeting that all anti-Obaseki second term bid be attacked.

Ebegbulem stated that the attack was informed by Obaseki’s desperate bid to get a second term in office.

Police Commissioner, Danmallam Abubakar, said some persons planning protest at Oshiomhole’s residence were dispersed. He denied any physical attack on the governor.

“It is a lie. There was no attack. Nothing happened in the area where Oshiomhole lives,” The Nation quoted the commissioner as saying.

Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the allegation against his boss was false.

“The Edo State Government has said it has absolutely no knowledge of the purported attack on the person or the residence of former Governor of the state and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“We have no knowledge of the attack. We have also reached out to the Police, and they affirmed that they do not know about such an attack.”