Lagos State Government over the weekend announced the repositioning of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) formerly known as KAI to spearhead the state’s enforcement of the zero tolerance for indiscriminate waste disposal, street trading, erection of temporary structures on drainage setbacks, open defecation and assist to checkmate the activities of commercial motorcyclists who ply pedestrian walkways.

The state’s position was stated by the Commissioner for The Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello during a familiarization visit to the head office of LAGESC at Safety Arena Complex, Oshodi alongside the Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources, Engineer Joe Igbokwe, where he added that the officers would now be posted to the major highways with security back up as a first step to enforcing the zero tolerance and state sanitation laws.

Bello said as part of the measures to reposition the LAGESC, the present pink Uniform would be changed to the old uniform to reflect the colour of the environment and send the right message about total enforcement of the state sanitation laws just as the necessary amendments would be made to the law to revert to the old name of Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) which was the original name given to the outfit at inception.

He emphasized that the present administration would in addition to providing necessary security back ups for their operation, also equip the operatives with all the necessary kits and equipment to protect themselves from attacks by criminally minded individuals in the course of performing their legitimate duties on the highways as dictated by the law establishing the outfit.

He warned the officers against indulging in acts of bribery and corruption or making use of proxies to receive gratification from environmental sanitation offenders, stating that monitoring gangs have been formed that would be keeping an eye on the activities of the LAGESC officers as they go about their duties and that anyone found wanting would face appropriate disciplinary measures.

He said his visit to the LAGESC office was to reassure the officers of the commitment of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration to their welfare and also boost their morale by recognizing hard work and to be ready to rise up for the task ahead, saying in the new dispensation, indolence would not be tolerated and that anyone of the employees who feels he cannot measure up to the new expectation has the option of opting out now.