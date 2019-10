Loading...

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are leading Brazil in their friendly in Singapore, with a goal by Joe Aribo in the 35th minute.

Joseph Oluwaseyi Temitope Ayodele-Aribo plays as a midfielder for Scottish club Rangers.

The game is on break after the first half.

Nigeria ended the half the stronger side. Brazil’s world’s most expensive player Neymar limped off in the 13th minute.

The Eagles Line-Up: