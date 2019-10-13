Loading...

Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has now returned to the country from the UK, closing a chapter of rumour mongering and speculations.

The First Lady, beaming with smiles, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 4.30am on a British Airways flight.

Aisha said she was happy to be home after a well-deserved rest.

Spokesamn, Suleiman Haruna said she was away since August on a long holiday in the UK.

She said she was fully rejuvenated to continue the work of improving the health and well-being of women, children and other vulnerable Nigerians.

She thanked her husband, family and well-wishers for their support and encouragement.

On hand to receive her were wives of present and former governors and many associates.