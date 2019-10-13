Aisha Buhari flanked by associate Joy Nunieh on her right and SSA to the President, Dr. Hajo.Sani

Loading...

Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has now returned to the country from the UK, closing a chapter of rumour mongering and speculations.

The First Lady, beaming with smiles, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 4.30am on a British Airways flight.

Aisha said she was happy to be home after a well-deserved rest.

Spokesamn, Suleiman Haruna said she was away since August on a long holiday in the UK.

Aisha speaks with journalists at the airport. L-R are (l-r) Barrister Mary Eta, Joy Nunieh and Dr. Mairo Almakura

She said she was fully rejuvenated to continue the work of improving the health and well-being of women, children and other vulnerable Nigerians.

She thanked her husband, family and well-wishers for their support and encouragement.

On hand to receive her were wives of present and former governors and many associates.