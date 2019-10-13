Loading...

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has denied media reports claiming that he had sacked a Palace aide, Alhaji Auwalu, the Maja Siddin Sarkin Kano, for participating in a victory rally for Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Chief of Staff to the Emir, Munir Sanusi Bayero, debunked the story as baseless and aimed at causing turmoil between the Emir and the state Governor.

Munir said: “Right now we are in Lagos and we have been here since yesterday and neither myself nor anyone else can confirm to you that such a thing as sacking Emir’s Staff had happened.

“I think the media should be cautious of what they report and its effects on the peaceful coexistence of the society in general,” Munir added.