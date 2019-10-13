Loading...

The organisers of the 2019 edition of Felabration themed “From Lagos with Love” on Sunday said that the event was initiated to intellectualise the ideals of Fela through symposium, debates and dance competition.

The organising committee disclosed that a topic has been carefully selected to be discussed at a symposium by activists, scholars and great minds in Africa.

The Fela Debates, according to the organisers, is a segment of the annual Felabration festival designed to intellectualise the Fela ideals and ideas.

The organisers added that the debate was to identify and discuss burning issues in the country, while solutions are proffered with contributions from the audience.

“Over the years, the Symposium has attracted some of the best minds of the African continent.

“Renowned award-winning writer, Chimamanda Adiche, is a foremost speaker at this year’s symposium referred to as The FELA Debates.

“The topic for this 2019 Symposium is “Teacher Don’t Teach Me Nonsense,” derived from a FELA Monster Hit of same title.

“She will be sharing the FELA DEBATES’ Stage with erudite law teacher, Prof. Akin Oyebode, from Nigeria, Kingslee James McLean Daley, a British activist popularly known as Akala and Ugandan politician, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobbi Wine).

“Sefi Atta, a Nigerian author and playwright is the moderator of the debate.” the committee said.

The symposium will hold on Monday, Oct. 14, at NECA Events Centre, Ikeja Central Business District, Alausa, Ikeja.

The organisers also said that part of the efforts to intellectualise the ideals of Fela was a school debate titled “Persons Above The Age of 70 Should Not Be Allowed To Contest Political Positions” organised for secondary school students.

Felabration was founded by Fela Anikulapo’s daughter, Yeni Kuti, as an annual festival to honour and celebrate the ideals that the late founder of afrobeat music and socio-political activist lived for.