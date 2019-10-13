Loading...

Chicago police said four of the five people critically injured by a gunman on Saturday died. One is still critically injured.

The shooting occurred at an apartment building on Chicago’s Northwest Side,around 5,30 pm police said.

The shooter, a 67 year-old man has been arrested.

First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio said the man has a history of issues with his neighbors.

Riccio said the man first went into an apartment and shot three men and a woman as they ate dinner. The man then went to a separate unit in the building and shot another woman. Police say one victim is in critical condition.

A weapon was recovered. Riccio said the man had a history of complaints from other residents but investigators “don’t know what set him off.”

So far, five persons have been killed and 12 have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

In the second deadly shooting of the weekend, a 30-year-old man was fatally shot on Saturday evening in the 7500 block of South Dobson, according to police. The victim and a 30-year-old woman were reportedly sitting in a vehicle when two men approached them and fired shots, NBC Chicago reported.

The female victim sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh, and went to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. The male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and died at the scene. Detectives were investigating as of Saturday night.

Here are the other shootings that have happened as of Saturday night, according to NBC

Friday –

– At approximately 8:38 p.m., a 30-year-old man was shot while on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of West Barry, according to Chicago police. The victim said two unknown men exited a vehicle and fired shots. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the back, and was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital in stable condition.

Saturday –

– A 23-year-old woman was shot while riding in a vehicle at approximately 1:51 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 51st, police said. The victim was shot by an unknown man who was walking nearby. The victim was driven to a nearby fire station, and went to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was reported to be in serious condition, according to police.

– In the 8200 block of South Peoria at approximately 1:50 a.m., a 40-year-old man was shot in the lower backside while walking, police confirmed. The suspect said he didn’t see the offender or know where the shots came from. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in stable condition.

– At approximately 5:52 a.m. in the 1600 block of South California, police discovered a 17-year-old boy who had been shot after responding to a ShotSpotter Alert, police said

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to both legs, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

– A 19-year-old man was shot at approximately 2:46 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Springfield, police said. The victim sustained a graze wound to his lower left leg, and refused medical attention.

– At approximately 3:56 p.m. in the 400 block of North Mayfield, a 22-year-old woman was shot by an offender driving a dark-colored vehicle, police said. The victim was shot in the left knee during an argument with the suspect, and went to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition. Police recovered a weapon from the scene.

– In the 5100 block of West Division at approximately 5:13 p.m., a 36-year-old man was shot while standing in a funeral home’s parking lot, according to police. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh, and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

– A 26-year-old man and 14-year-old boy were shot at approximately 5:54 p.m. while walking in the 8600 block of South Elizabeth, according to police. An unknown offender approached the victims from behind, and fired shots at both of them. The 26-year-old man was last reported to be in good condition while the 14-year-old boy was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in stable condition.

– At approximately 6:39 p.m., a 24-year-old man was shot while at a park in the 10400 block of South Green, police said. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.