A black woman, identified as 28-year-old Atatiana Koquice Jefferson, has been shot dead by a white police officer in her Fort Worth, Texas home after a neighbor called dispatchers to report the woman’s front door was open, police said.

According to CNN, the officers were searching the perimeter of the woman’s home when they saw a person standing near a window inside and one of them opened fire, killing her, Fort Worth police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner, who identified the woman, revealed she died on Saturday at 2:30 a.m. in her bedroom.

But cause and manner of her death are not yet listed.

The news medium reported that hours after the shooting, police released a heavily edited version of the officer’s body camera footage, and that the nearly 2-minute video shows officers walking outside the home with flashlights for a few minutes before one of them yelled, “Put your hands up! Show me your hands!” and shot his weapon through a window.

“The Fort Worth Police Department is releasing available body camera footage to provide transparent and relevant information to the public as we are allowed within the confines of the Public Information Act and forthcoming investigation,” police said.

In its statement, the department also said that it “shares the deep concerns of the public and is committed to completing an extremely through investigation of this critical police incident to its resolution.”

It also said the officers entered the home and gave the woman medical treatment, but she died at the scene.

Police were yet to name the officer, who was said to have joined the department in April, last year. But, he has been placed on administrative leave pending outcome of the investigation.