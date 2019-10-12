Loading...

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, on Saturday, said the launch of the ongoing Operation Python Dance 4, in the South-East geopolitical zone by the army was needless.

The group said there was no insecurity in the region, to warrant such operation.

The group alleged that what appeared like insecurity situation in the zone, had been caused by “land grabbers” who were reportedly working with leaders in the region.

The group’s Media and Publicity Director, Emma Powerful, stated this in a statement made available to journalists, on Saturday.

IPOB maintained that the Nigerian Army should focus on the northeastern part of the country, that had almost been ravaged by the activities of Boko Haram and other forms of insurgency, rather than in the South-East zone, where it’s men were allegedly “harassing defenceless innocent Nigerians.”

The group said, “There is no insecurity in Biafraland save for those introduced by land grabbers.

“There is peace except for where terror herdsmen are wreaking havoc in some parts in South-East. It is therefore unacceptable that Nigerian army should be running around in armoured vehicles and tormenting innocent civilians when they should be combating insecurity in core North.”