Loading...

Gallant troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have captured a wanted Boko Haram commander and nine others as artillery bombardments of the terrorists enclaves and hideouts intensified.

The wanted commander who had been on army watchlist for several years was identified as Bukar Modu, No 89 on the wanted poster.

Spokesman of Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, issued a statement on Saturday in which he broke news of the capture:

“During a successful sting operation conducted on 9 October 2019 by troops of the 26Task Force Brigade, 10 suspected key Boko Haram members were reportedly captured while attempting to sneak into some communities around Bitta in Gwoza LGA of Borno State in a bid to escape the troops’ sustained onslaught against them.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested criminals are ranked higher than the Amir in the criminals’ hierarchy.

Many of them have been identified to have operated combat vehicles during the infamous Boko Haram attack on Gwoza in 2014.

“The arrested suspects include Shettima Mustapha Umar, Abba Buji, Alhaji Bukar Madu-(KAHID – a Boko Haram Terrorists’ equivalent of a Brigadier General), Ali Hassan (Boko Haram Terrorist Imam), Alkali Laminu, Bukur Mustapha, Buba Umaru (Alias Black Uhuru) also a KAHID, Madu Nosobe, Mustapha Hussaine and Umar Jeddum all from Bama LGA of Borno State.

“It is gratifying to note that one of the arrested suspects, Alhaji Bukar Modu is Serial 89 on the high profile Boko Haram leaders wanted list published by the authorities of the Nigerian Army”

Iliyasu urther revealed that troops have equally stepped up the effective blockade of Boko Haram’s logistics supply routes and the arrest of some of their key logistics suppliers with devastating outcomes on the criminal insurgent group.