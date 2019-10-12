Loading...

Super Eagles’ stand–in captain William Troos-Ekong said although they respect five–times world champions Brazil, they are not afraid of them as both teams step out in a friendly in Singapore on Sunday.

Ekong made the remarks on Saturday at a pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s clash with Brazil at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang.

He said his team was inspired by the 1-1 draw fellow West Africans Senegal played with the South Americans on 10 October, also in Singapore.

“Brazil are a top team, probably the best team in the world, but Senegal gave them a good fight on Thursday.

“We can pick some inspiration from that performance when we play the Brazilians on Sunday.

“It will be tough because they will want to win at least one game against an African team on this tour, but we will also want to take something off them,” he said.

NAN also reports that Sunday’s encounter starts at 8 p.m. Singapore time (1p.m. Nigeria time)