Embattled Senator, Dino Melaye has boasted that he will defeat Senator Smart Adeyemi again in a re-run election to be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Appeal Court had on Friday upheld the election of the National Assembly Kogi Election Tribunal which nullified the election of Melaye and ordered a re-run.

Adeyemi had vowed to defeat Melaye in the re-run election to be conducted by INEC soon.

In his reaction, Melaye said Adeyemi is his political wife and that he would defeat him again.

He said he had defeated Adeyemi on two previous occasion and that he would score a hat-trick this time around.

“Smart Adeyemi is my political wife, I was in APC, I contested against him in PDP, I defeated him. I came to PDP and he went to APC, I defeated him, that is two zero and going back for the third time, it will be hat-trick. I will score the third goal,” Melaye wrote on his Instagram page.

Melaye had earlier, while reacting to the judgment on his Facebook page told his followers: “Let your hearts not be troubled, believe in God believe also His prophets. Court judgement is human judgment, I believe in divine I mean God’s judgment.

“It is absolutely well. No worries, no tension, no pains. I celebrate God for he is always a good God. At the end His name will be glorified. He is not a man that He will lie. I’m a winner every time. There is a final verdict and it is the verdict of God. Peace, peace, peace.

“Today, I speak over my life and my household that the peace of God that surpasses understanding will garrison across our hearts. I am not shaken nor moved. I trust in God completely. I lean not on my own understanding; I acknowledge Him in all my ways, and I am directed of the Lord and led by the Spirit. I see my way through; I walk a path devoid of pitfalls. I look to the Lord my God, and I will not see shame.

“I am delivered from destruction and dereliction. I am saved to serve and strengthened for life. God is merciful to me, and I have received grace of the Lord my God. I have favour. Nothing is against me. Men are favourably disposed to me in every situation. I am accepted and not rejected. Nothing blocks my path to success; I am not a failure, and greatness is attracted to me. I activate the will of the Father and insist that today is the day of His power. I am willing; God is at work, in me, to will and to do all His good pleasure. I win always.

“My prayers are answered, and my requests are granted. “My eye is single, and my body is full of light”. Sorrows and tears are far from me. I have peace; my struggles cease; my frustrations, fears, and frailties give way; and I am strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. My tomorrow is greater and better than my yesterday. I shine like the star that I am. I am blessed with every blessing heavenly, in heavenly places in Christ Jesus. I am blessed with the blessing of the sand and stars. I increase on all sides. In Jesus’s name, I believe and say amen.”