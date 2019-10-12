Banks music frontliner Reekado Banks, drops the official video for his latest single, “Rora”. The song which is a visualizer has already garnered over 3 million views on YouTube.
The visual was shot in Los Angeles by Dalia Dias.
Saturday, October 12, 2019 1:12 pm
Banks music frontliner Reekado Banks, drops the official video for his latest single, “Rora”. The song which is a visualizer has already garnered over 3 million views on YouTube.
The visual was shot in Los Angeles by Dalia Dias.
What do you think?