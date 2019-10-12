Loading...

Oscar nominee actor Robert Forster has died. He passed away on Friday at his home in Los Angeles, following a battle with brain cancer, the same day his new film El Camino was released on Netflix. He was aged 78.

Robert starred as Ed in Breaking Bad and the spin-off movie El Camino. After starring in Breaking Bad, he also starred in Medium Cool, but it wasn’t until Quentin Tarantino cast him in Jackie Brown that he gained a lot of attention.

He played Max Cherry in the 1997 film, alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Pam Grier, with the role earning him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Despite losing out on the gong, his career was immediately on another level, and he starred in a string of hits, including Twin Peaks, Lucky Number Slevin, Me Myself and Irene, and Mullholland Drive.

Apart from acting in movies, Forster also appeared in many TV shows, including Heroes, Alcatraz, Twin Peaks and, most recently, Last Man Standing.

As news of his death emerged, tributes poured in for the Oscar nominee on social media. Co-star Bryan Cranston posted: ‘I’m saddened today by the news that Robert Forster has passed away. ‘A lovely man and a consummate actor. I met him on the movie Alligator, 40 years ago, and then again on BB. I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood. RIP Bob.’

Jackie Brown co-star Samuel L. Jackson tweeted: ‘RIP Robert Forster!! A truly class act/ Actor!!’

While Heroes’ Greg Grunberg posted: ‘A legend has left us. One of the best. I was so fortunate to be able to work with him on HEROES. ‘What a talent and what a beautiful person.

#RIPRobertForster.’ ‘Loved Robert Forster alongside Pam Grier in Jackie Brown,’ a fan added. ‘Loved him in Breaking Bad. Loved him just today in El Camino. RIP.’

