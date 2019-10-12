Loading...

By Adejoke Adeleye

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo, Abiodun has said that the state will engage the services of hunter to fight insecurity and kidnapping.

He also assured the people that his administration would take cognizance of their views, aspirations and suggestions in the preparation of year 2020 budget, in line with the “Building our Future Together” Agenda.

Giving this assurance at the Ogun East Senatorial town hall meeting held at Ijebu-Ode at the weekend, the governor noted that the contributions of the people would be harnessed into the budget, saying governance should be a participatory process and an inclusive one.

He acknowledged the contributions of hunters in the State in foiling kidnappers’ threats and encroachment cases across border towns, pledging that his administration would support and equip them to complement the security architecture of the State.

The governor also assured that the Ijebu-Ode-Epe road and others linking Ogun to neighbouring States would receive prior attention, as well as the construction of rural roads to foster development, promising affordable and efficient healthcare for the people.

On his part, the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, represented by Dagburewe of Idowa, Oba Yinusa Adekoya, commended the governor for moving away from the old tradition of restricting the budget town hall meeting to the State capital.

He appealed to him to give full attention to improved welfare package for traditional rulers in the 2020 budget, as well as rehabilitation and construction of roads within the Ogun East Senatorial District, which according to him, had suffered neglect in the last eight years.

Speaking with pressmen shortly after the meeting, the State Chairman of Artisans Associations of Nigerian, Mr. Anthony Ayodele Olugbenga called for the need to inculcate vocational training in the budget, which would help reduce unemployment rate in the State.