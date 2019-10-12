Loading...

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece Damayanti Ben Modi, has been mugged in broad day and her purse containing valuables snatched.

It is the latest in the escalating cases of mugging in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

On Saturday, Damayanti Ben Modi filed a case of snatching with a police station in Civil Lines area in New Delhi after two bike-borne miscreants snatched her purse outside the gates of Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in Civil Lines.

Damayanti Ben Modi, daughter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother, returned to Delhi from Amritsar on Saturday morning.

According to indiatoday.in She had booked a room at Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in Civil Lines area. When she reached the gates of the hotel, two miscreants riding a bike approached her, snatched her purse and fled from the spot.

Damayanti Ben Modi said that she was carrying around Rs. 56,000 in cash(about $788), two mobile phones and important documents in her wallet.

Damayanti Ben Modi said that she has a flight to catch in the evening, but all her documents are now missing.

Delhi Police are investigating the matter.

The crime spot is just a few kilometers away from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.