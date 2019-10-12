Loading...

Former Southwest Coordinator, National Association of Nigerian Students, Sunday Ashefon, has opened ‘NANS Sexual Harassment Register’, an online register for students who had been assaulted sexually either for marks or cash by both male and female lecturers.

The NANS presidential aspirant and student of Ekiti State University, who made the link, https://bit.ly/2OBwzFx, available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Saturday, described “Name and Shame as a viable weapon to expose any lecturer whose name was repeatedly mentioned by students of the same university”.

The former NANS Southwest coordinator, who is leading the campaign, according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Pelumi Fasogbon, has vowed to publish a graphical result of the poll when he eventually becomes the NANS president.

He admonished “all sexually victimized students to sign up the petition, which shall be presented to Federation of Women Lawyers, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, Nigerian Universities Commission, Academic Staff of Nigerian universities and governing councils of tertiary institutions affected and if possible, prosecute same depending on the availability of weighty documentary evidence.

“As NANS President, my leadership shall restore academic discipline back to campuses and never again shall students be threatened by academic or non-academic staff for success.

“The public register is available online and we shall name-shame anyone whose name appears more than once. The era of sexual impunity is over,” Ashefon said.