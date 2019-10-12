Loading...

A mother and three children have been confirmed dead after a house built on a hill collapsed on another in Otun Araromi area of Isheri – Magodo-Isheri.

The incident was confirmed by General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Femi Oke-Osayintolu.

He said the incident occurred on Saturday morning, adding that the bodies of trapped persons have been recovered.

According to him, efforts are ongoing to find more people believed to be trapped in the rubble while relevant agencies are working to ascertain the cause of the collapse.