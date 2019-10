Loading...

Big Brother Naija season 4 winner Mercy Eke had a party last night, with her fellow BBN housemates, family and friends in attendance.

The Owerri native brand influencer shared photos of how she turned up for the event rocking a black mini dress.

Mercy wrote:

I started the day with a smile and ended it with Champagne🥂

Thank you all for coming out to celebrate with me last night 🙏