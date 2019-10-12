An area of Lagos devastated by rain

After two days of heavy rain, Lagosians are sharing on Twitter their flooded streets and homes.

One Twitter user wondered why the metropolis is always flooded any time there is a heavy rain.

“It’s 2019 , and for a Mega city like Lagos when it rains we are all in trouble . Flood, traffic commotion . I dare not enter this flood with my suv, talk less the car”, Abayomi wrote.

Well, we have an answer: most parts of Lagos, Victoria Island, Lekki axis, Lagos Island are below sea level. So rain water has no where to go, if there is no proper drainage.

Here are some tweets:

The Nation newspaper shared this: