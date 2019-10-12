Loading...

After two days of heavy rain, Lagosians are sharing on Twitter their flooded streets and homes.

One Twitter user wondered why the metropolis is always flooded any time there is a heavy rain.

“It’s 2019 , and for a Mega city like Lagos when it rains we are all in trouble . Flood, traffic commotion . I dare not enter this flood with my suv, talk less the car”, Abayomi wrote.

Well, we have an answer: most parts of Lagos, Victoria Island, Lekki axis, Lagos Island are below sea level. So rain water has no where to go, if there is no proper drainage.

Here are some tweets:

Dear @jidesanwoolu @Gidi_Traffic @TrackaNG this is traffic caused by flood at Lagos Abeokuta express inward Ikeja Along. Save Alimosho LGA. We can't move sir! 12/10/19 at 7:42am pic.twitter.com/jUBEAuJ3qh — myuberboltgist (@my_gist) October 12, 2019

I live on the island… literally. Osapa London this fine morning 🚣‍♀️🚣‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/cCIUjD1P4X — phidelia (@the_phidelia) October 12, 2019

-Subsequent to the continual rain-fall yesterday, Lady shows the nature of her apartment today in maryland, Lagos.pic.twitter.com/TBPfmKpjU8 — Postsubman (@Postsubman) October 12, 2019

The Nation newspaper shared this:

Jakande Estate, Lekki this morning 12/10/19. pic.twitter.com/9v1exGxGHY — ShadeA (@Ashandysuzzy69) October 12, 2019