Lady Gaga is celebrating a big milestone in her life and is radiating positive energy on the inside and the outside with a fresh new look.

Holding up a giant plaque next to her Grammy awards, Gaga showed off her new hairdo and her new piece of memorabilia.

The album for “A Star Is Born” reached double-platinum sales status in the US and also sold more than 6 million copies worldwide, according to the Recording Industry Association of America according to Yahoo entertainment.

“A year ago, A Star was Born, and here we are 6 times pink platinum,” the star captioned her post.

Along with her pink hair, Gaga was also draped in beautiful diamonds.

Fans praised her accomplishments and her new look by flooding her comments section with hearts and emojis of clapping hands.

Back after Gaga won her Oscar for Best Original Song in “A Star Is Born,” her duet with Bradley Cooper, “Shallow,” rocketed from No. 21 to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song also took home two Grammy wins.

Romantic rumors between Gaga and Cooper further helped build fever around the album and must have contributed to the ultimate sales.

Ever since the commotion around “A Star Is Born” settled down, Gaga has been working on her cosmetics brand, Haus Laboratories.

The cosmetics brand is a passion project for the star, and she has spoken on how makeup has played such a huge role in her life.

Following a successful exclusive launch during Amazon Prime Day, Gaga has been pushing her makeup brand and appears to be extremely involved with the brand.