The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office on Friday secured six convictions before Justice E. Nwite of the Federal High Court Warri, Delta State.

Four of the convicts who were arraigned separately on one count charge each are Paul Edorena, Friday Oghenero, Onoja Emmanuel and Charles Ehifuoma.

They were arraigned for offences bordering on illegal operations on the Nigerian waters without due licences.