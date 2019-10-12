Loading...

Former Leicester City and Chelsea manager Claudio Ranieri has been appointed as Italian side Sampdoria’s manager.

It is Ranieri’s 20th managerial appointment and a ninth spell as a boss in Italy’s top flight.

Ranieri replaces Eusebio di Francesco, who was sacked on Monday with the club bottom of Serie A after six defeats in seven matches.

The 67-year-old Italian also succeeded Di Francesco at Roma in March on a contract until the end of last season.

Ranieri was dismissed by Leicester nine months after famously winning the 2016 Premier League title despite beginning the campaign as 5,000-1 outsiders.

He spent the 2017-18 season at Ligue 1 side Nantes in France, before returning to the English top-flight with Fulham in November 2018.

Sacked by the Cottagers after only 106 days in charge, Ranieri then took over at Roma, where he began his career as a player.

He guided them to sixth in Serie A last season, finishing three points behind the Champions League places.

Ranieri’s first game in charge of the 1991 Serie A winners will be at home against Roma on Sunday, 20 October