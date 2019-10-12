Loading...

Many schools and communities have been submerged by floods in Ondo State, Southwest Nigeria, as a result of the unabated torrential rains being experienced in many parts of the country.

This made the State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to direct public primary and secondary schools submerged by the floods to proceed on three weeks of holiday from Monday.

Mr Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, in a release on Saturday, said the directive followed flash floods which affected most flood-prone areas in the state, especially the riverside communities.

According to the commissioner, “the order becomes necessary in order to forestall possible attendant incidents that may likely affect lives of vulnerable pupils in those areas as a result of the floods.

“It is also aimed at protecting valuables from avoidable destruction.

“All Head Teachers and Principals are to enforce this directive and, in particular, ensure that all perishable educational materials are evacuated while government works out remedial logistics, believing that the floods would recede within the period of the three weeks holiday,” Ojogo said.