A major disaster was averted on Saturday as a truck fully loaded with 45,000 litres of petrol fell on Otedola Bridge inward Berger area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said the incident occurred on Saturday morning.

He said all emergency responders were activated and that transloading of content was ongoing.

“A truck fully loaded with 45000 litres Petrol this morning fell at the Otedola bridge. All emergency responders have been activated . Transloading of content is on going to prevent truck from exploding.

“Truck will be recovered from the road to ensure free flow of traffic,” he said.