The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of two internet fraudsters.

The convicts are: Amadin Collins (alias David Gomes) and Ebhohimen Thaddeus.

The EFCC secured their conviction before Justice E. Nwite of the Federal High Court Warri, Delta State.

Collins was convicted on a one count charge of impersonating David G, an American national on the internet through which he defrauded unsuspecting victims.

Justice Nwite convicted and sentenced Collins to six months imprisonment with an option of N2 million fine, while Thaddeus was sentenced to two months imprisonment with an option of N200,000 fine.