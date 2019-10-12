Loading...

Wife of Nigeria’s President, Aisha Buhari is on her way back to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

The whereabouts of the First Lady has been a source of concern, with several speculations on social media.

Aisha twitted on her twitter page, saying, “Wife of the Nigerian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mrs Modupe Oguntade seeing me off. Thank you so much madam.”

Wife of the Nigerian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mrs Modupe Oguntade seeing me off. Thank you so much madam pic.twitter.com/nzpQenhq78 — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) October 12, 2019