Loading...

Another building has collapsed at Rademo Street, behind recreation center, Ita Elewa, Ikorodu area of Lagos as a result of Saturday’s heavy downpour.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, the one storey building partially caved in because of intense rainfall, but said no life was lost.

Investigations by LASEMA revealed that aside the heavy downpour, the obviously old building constructed with mud bricks, had been seriously distressed over time with visible cracks on its other yet-to-collapse sides.

General Manager, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu recommended full implementation of the existing law on collapsed building in Lagos State.

He said the law not only stipulated removal of debris after rescue, but also included seizure of such property for constituting risk to other residents within the immediate environment and those close to the building as at time of the incident

In order to avert danger to adjoining buildings and other users of the environment, Oke-Osanyintolu recommended strongly that the remains of the building be pulled down down, the debris removed and the property forfeited to the Lagos State Government as stipulated by law.