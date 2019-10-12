Loading...

Aisha Buhari, Wife of Nigeria’s President is now airborne for her return journey to Nigeria from London, where she had kept a disquieting quiet for about two months, triggering an assortment of speculations and rumours from Nigerians.

She tweeted her homeward journey on Saturday night, thanking Modupe Oguntade, the wife of Nigeria’s high commissioner in United Kingdom for seeing her off.

” Thank you so much madam”, Aisha wrote

Wife of the Nigerian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mrs Modupe Oguntade seeing me off. Thank you so much madam pic.twitter.com/nzpQenhq78 — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) October 12, 2019

Her arrival in Abuja anytime from now will end all speculations about her status as the nation’s First Lady. Vicious rumour mongers claimed her husband was about to take a new wife and even went to the extent of designing invitation cards to the phantom wedding, which they said would have taken place on Friday.

When President Buhari attended the Jumat on Friday in the Villa and there was no wedding Fathia as they had falsely written, the rumours died down, assisted by a categorical denial by Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

Aisha left Nigeria in August for the Hajj. She did not return home and instead stayed away in London.