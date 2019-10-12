Loading...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, arraigned one 45-year-old Adekoya James Adeyinka before Justice Watilat Ibrahim of the Federal High Court 2, sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He was arraigned on a 23-count charge bordering on obtaining a sum of N3,000,000 (Three Million Naira) under false pretense.

The victim of his alleged fraud had petitioned the EFCC to accuse him of collecting the sum in tranches sometimes in 2016 under the pretence that he was expecting N60m (Sixty Million Naira) from Nigerite Company.

He claimed that the said N60m was awarded to him as damages against the company in a civil matter between them. The petitioner, however, said he later found out that the claim was false and that the accused only made it up to swindle him.

When the 23 counts were read to him, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

Prosecuting counsel, Chidi Okoli, thereafter prayed the court for a trial date and order to remand him in the Nigerian Correctional Service facility.

The presiding judge has adjourned the case to October 15, 2019 for trial and ordered that the defendant be remanded as prayed.