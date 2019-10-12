Loading...

Wedding guests “gang-tackled” a man who opened fire and injured two people Saturday morning at a wedding ceremony at a church in Pelham, New Hampshire, according to police.

The shooting occurred at New England Pentecostal Church in Pelham, a city of 13,000 in southeast New Hampshire near the Massachusetts border.

Pelham police chief Joseph Roark said the shooter is now in custody.

“From my understanding, they basically gang-tackled him,” Roark said.

Police said the third person sustained minor injuries and was also taken to a nearby hospital.

Lowell General Hospital in Massachusetts confirmed that one patient had been admitted shortly after the incident and then transferred to a hospital in Boston by Saturday afternoon.

Roark said the suspect, armed with a handgun, arrived after the wedding had begun. Police estimated that about 40 people were in attendance.

“This does not seem to be a random event,” Roark said.

Police did not release any information about the wedding parties or their relationship to the gunman.

The hospital could not provide information on the patient’s condition.

Two other victims were taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, police said.