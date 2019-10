Loading...

Nigerian rapper, Vector has replied MI Abaga’s diss track with a diss track of his own titled ‘Judas the Rat’ – Pastor’s son, and fans are loving it.

MI, last week released an explosion track titled Viper blasting Vector as a fake rapper who has never helped anyone succeed. He also stated that Vector should take his advice of opening up his heart to help people if he wants to succeed.

Watch the video