By Jennifer Okundia

Constructive criticism is understandable, however talking about people negatively behind their backs isn’t so nice. One way or the other, almost everyone does this, but we can do better.

When women come together, they are a powerful force, whether it is to achieve something good or bad, that energy and bond can move mountains.

”49 99” singer and Universal music Group artiste Tiwa Savage, shared a video of some female on air personalities in City 105.1 Fm gossiping the mom of one and Yemi Alade, unknown to them that they were being recorded.

The oap’s who were pictured laughing, say Tiwa cannot write songs while also stating some other unpalatable words about Yemi.

Tiwa Savage wrote on her page:

Yooo look at the so called FEMALE gate keepers #OAP that are supposed to help fellow female artists and shout that female should support each other are seen here abusing female artists not knowing cameras were still rolling

And they wonder why I keep to myself 😏

To the ladies in this video hope you keep the same energy when you see me in person #2Seconds

Yemi Alade also wrote:

It’s impossible to be liked by everyone! But in this clip we see 3 women ridiculing and making small talk about successful women, to the extent of calling someone a FOOL!, she Even took her song off the systems programmed play,I don’t even understand the English or language this lady used to insult me when she mentioned my name.

However, I am even more perplexed as to the mental state of these women. How can people this wounded in spirit and poor in mind be able to get jobs that involve addressing millions of people, influencing their thoughts,educating listeners,promoting justice?

Nonetheless!! Women DO support women!and unfortunately, these 3 are just a few of the bad eggs.

I cant forgive you because you haven’t offended me to be sincere ,lion no dey concern imself with wetin sheep dey talk.

Even if i run into them ,I wouldn’t even know who they are.if we start to listen in on the PURELY EVIL CONVERSATIONS PEOPLE have about Artists; female or male

, omo data go finish.

I know a few OAPS that know how to voice their opinion without being hateful, but these three ? Need reorientation,re- education,, and redirection in life. This is def how they talk about all artists!all people! This is the hate they SPREAD! NAIJA WHICH WAY!

We didnt Rise to top because of insults ,neither can it bring us down!

#soondelete

We also think it is high time these industry giants come together to release a collaboration.