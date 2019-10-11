Loading...

2017 Big Brother Naija curvy brand influencer, former housemate, beauty enthusiast and food entrepreneur Uriel has just acquired a Honda Crosstour.

Uriel has always wanted to own a car, and so she kept pushing and striving until she finally bought her first car from HCS Autos, a locally and foreign used car dealer, which is also the 1st Franchise of Carsbazr.

Even though UU as she is fondly called is yet to learn how to drive, she disclosed that for now, Taxify will still be her means of transportation.