Loading...

Tunji Ibrahim Balogun, popular as Tee Billz who was formerly Tiwa Savage’s manager and ex husband has announced that former Big Brother Naija housemate Tacha is now signed under his management ”BillzVizion”.

Tee Billz showed interest in managing the season 4 BBNaija housemate while she was still in the house and now he has made true his intentions.

💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃He said it on the day she left the house and I know he'll do it. #TachaXTeebillz pic.twitter.com/6lM6vIOd8J — Loyal to Tacha 🔱 (@tachano1fan) October 11, 2019

On his timeline, he wrote:

A Vision is not just a picture of what could be; It is an appeal to our better selves, a call to become something more!!! Welcome @symply_tacha 🔱💛🔱 #BillzVizion

Tacha also confirmed this by deleting every post on her Instagram page and uploading the posts below with this write up:

New Management @teebillz323

See reactions:

Stop asking me where's she's going to. We don't disclose sensitve information like that anyhow. NATACHA AkIDE is the most wanted celebrity out there right now. #TachaXTebillz #TachaXTeebillz pic.twitter.com/fbp15CkwRP — Stunning Igbo geh🔱🔱 (@stunner_xoxo) October 11, 2019