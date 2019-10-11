TeeBillz

Loading...

Tunji Ibrahim Balogun, popular as Tee Billz who was formerly Tiwa Savage’s manager and ex husband has announced that former Big Brother Naija housemate Tacha is now signed under his management ”BillzVizion”.

Tee Billz showed interest in managing the season 4 BBNaija housemate while she was still in the house and now he has made true his intentions.

On his timeline, he wrote:

A Vision is not just a picture of what could be; It is an appeal to our better selves, a call to become something more!!! Welcome @symply_tacha 🔱💛🔱 #BillzVizion

View this post on Instagram

A Vision is not just a picture of what could be; It is an appeal to our better selves, a call to become something more!!! Welcome @symply_tacha 🔱💛🔱 #BillzVizion

A post shared by Billz Vizion (@teebillz323) on

Tacha also confirmed this by deleting every post on her Instagram page and uploading the posts below with this write up:

New Management @teebillz323

View this post on Instagram

New Management @teebillz323

A post shared by PH CITY FIRST DAUGHTER🔱 🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@symply_tacha) on

View this post on Instagram

Billz Vizion 🙏

A post shared by PH CITY FIRST DAUGHTER🔱 🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@symply_tacha) on

View this post on Instagram

The Vizion starts now! 🔱

A post shared by PH CITY FIRST DAUGHTER🔱 🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@symply_tacha) on

See reactions: