By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Africa’s largest cocktail experience is almost here again!

Lagos Cocktail Week 2019 (LCW) is set to take place from October 16th-October 17th 2019, at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria–Island Lagos, from 4 pm till 11 pm.

The Lagos Cocktail initiative serves as a platform for celebrating and promoting the cocktail culture in Nigeria through events, seminars, training sessions, etc. Our aspiration is for cocktails and the cocktail industry at large to be recognized as an integral aspect of the Nigerian beverage industry.

The first Lagos Cocktail event held on October 2014 as a weeklong event known as The Lagos Cocktail Week (“LCW”). The Lagos Cocktail Week is a unique celebration of the cocktail culture in Nigeria that provides cocktail enthusiasts an opportunity to converge, celebrate and promote cocktails through a host of activities. The event always includes the Lagos Cocktail Conference, featuring seminars, workshops, masterclasses and an exhibition.

The conference is targeted at cocktail industry enthusiasts, bartenders, mixologists, bar owners, beverage consultants, and anyone in the beverage sector to empower them to be more and do more, and at the same time providing them the opportunity to learn, unlearn and relearn. It will also expose them to trade secrets, emerging innovations and trends in the industry.

LCW is known as the place where cocktail enthusiasts and international drinks brands come together in a vibrant atmosphere of the cocktail village with highlights like a conference and the much-anticipated bar battle on the final day.

This year’s edition promises to be extra special, as the parent company of LCW, Eventi Cocktails, will be celebrating its 10th-year anniversary this month, and to commemorate this milestone, there will be new and exciting additions to the event this year.

Speaking, Founder, Lagos Cocktail Week, Lara Rawa said, “We noticed there is a huge gap in the cocktail industry, so the best way to fill this gap is through the Lagos Cocktail Week for bar attendants, entrepreneurs and interested personalities all over Nigeria to be trained by industry professionals.”

“This year, we are making our conference more educational with several seminars and workshops with practical sessions for participants,” she added.

These additions include: Specially curated interactive, practical workshops facilitated by industry professionals: Including DIY

Photography, Food Pairing, DIY Decor, Pricing, SME Financing, Pricing, and more.

Seminars on forward-thinking topics: Including Coffee Lifestyle, Creativity & Monetization, Spirits Marketing and Marketing & Branding among others.

This year, the Cocktail Village promises to be bigger and better than before with brands like BOLS Amsterdam, Fayrouz, Hennessy, Belvedere vodka, Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker, Gordons Gin, House of Angostura amongst others.

The Bar Battle competition will take place as usual but the competition this year will have an international twist, as the winner will attend the BOLS Bartending Academy Amsterdam, and also stands the opportunity to be their Local Brand Ambassador.

Also, renowned international hospitality industry practitioners will also be a part of the event.

The 2019 edition of the Lagos Cocktail Week is supported by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Balmoral Events, Eventecture, Zapphaire Events, BOLS Amsterdam, Fayrouz, Hennessy, Belvedere Vodka, Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker, Gordons Gin, House of Angostura, Business of Photography.

Media partners for the event are BellaNaija, Silverbird TV, Ono Bello, Lost in Lagos, OloriSupergal, Pulse NG, ThisDay Style, Eat.Drink.Lagos, YNaija, Media Room Hub, Modern Ghana, Schick Magazine, CoolFM, Wazobia, Naija Info, and 53 Extra.