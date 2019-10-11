The Kremlin on Friday said Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of congratulations to Miguel Diaz-Canel on his election as Cuban president.

Putin said he assigned a high priority to strengthen Russia’s strategic partnership with Cuba and hoped that the upcoming visit of Diaz-Canel to Russia will further expand ties across several areas.

Diaz-Canel was elected on Thursday to serve in the newly-created post of Cuban president at an extraordinary legislative session of the National Assembly of People’s Power, Cuba’s single-chamber parliament.