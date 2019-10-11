Loading...

Regina told me she wanted to be married early, Rita Daniels disclosed in an interview with BBC Pidgin. The mum of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels says she’s never seen where a person takes panadol for another’s head ache.

Rita also revealed that Regina who is married to 59 year old Ned Nwoko is 20 years old, stating that there are ladies married to younger guys but are regretting and crying behind closed doors and there is no difference between a young man and an old one. Since we now know Regina’s real age, Watch the video here.