Miss Otibhor Imuse, of the Department of Biochemistry has emerged the best graduating student in the 2019 Class at Caleb University, Imota, Lagos.

She recorded a Cumulative Grade Point Aggregate (CGPA) of 4. 85 and was one of the 24 First class graduates churned out at the 9th Convocation of the university.

Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, Acting Vice -Chancellor, Caleb University, said that the institution churned out 735 graduates compared to 409 produced in 2017 and 477 produced in 2018 .

The overall best graduand at the postgraduate level was Temitope Adedayo-Ojo, of the Master of Business Administration class with a CGPA of 4. 96.

Owens-Ibie said out of the 735 graduates, 556 are undergraduates and 179 postgraduates.

Apart from the 24 first class students at the undergraduate class, 235 made second class upper, 255 second class lower, while 40 made third class.

At the postgraduate level, 19 students made distinction and 160 made pass.

The vice-chancellor said the graduating students would demonstrate to the world that Nigeria was the breeding ground of geniuses with a lot to offer.

Owens-Ibie, however, solicited for support from stakeholders in terms of endowments, structures and other relevant contribution, as the institution evolves into a global brand.

Prof. Fola Tayo, Pro-Chancellor of the university charged the students to be a strange, odd and unusual individual out to make a change and cannot fit into the Nigerian corrupt and inhuman cage as they go into the world.

“You have been prepared and equipped to live and work and excel in this perverse and crooked generation.

“Let me assure you all that God is with you and he will never leave you, nor forsake you as you stand on his side,” he said.

Mr. Femi Falana, senior advocate of Nigeria who delivered the convocation lecture urged Nigerian universities to allow student unionism to thrive, to enable the building of a culture of critical thinking in the students, rather than turning them into zombies or robots.