Two months after he and wife Miley Cyrus announced their split, the actor has been spotted out on a date with Dynasty’s Maddison Brown. In pictures obtained by E! News, the duo were seen smiling as they headed into NYC’s subway ahead of a day exploring the city. According to TMZ, Liam and the 22-year-old actress walked hand-in-hand through the West Village before stopping at Sant Ambroeus coffee bar.

Liam looked casual in a black t-shirt, jeans and Converse sneakers. For her part, the CW star chose ripped jeans and a low-cut, polka dot top.

Since his break up from Miley, Liam has been keeping a relatively low profile. In August, while in Australia with his brother Chris Hemsworth, the Hunger Games alum first broke his silence on his recent single status.

“Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

By the end of the month—amid Miley’s whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter—he officially filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

“They have a prenup and have kept earnings separate during the marriage,” a source told E! News at the time. “There is not a lot to divide other than the animals. They both have houses that were purchased individually before the marriage.”

“Liam is just done with it,” continued the insider. “There is no turning back and he knows he wants to move on. They have not had a lot of communication. There is nothing to say.”

For her part, Miley has moved on with longtime pal Cody Simpson. Earlier this month, the duo were first seen kissing while out in L.A. Since then, they haven’t shied away from packing on the PDA or flaunting their budding romance on Instagram.

“Miley is having fun and that’s all,” a source shared with E! News. “She is not looking for anything serious. She has known Cody for a long time and is very comfortable with him. There’s no strings attached and she is just going to see where each day takes her.”

“She wants to let loose and just be free,” continued the insider. “She doesn’t take anything too seriously or think too much about what she’s doing. She was in a relationship with Liam for a very long time and now is her time to do what she wants to do. She doesn’t have to answer to anyone and is happy about that.”