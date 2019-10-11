Loading...

Lebanese Agriculture Minister Hassan Lakkis on Friday signed a cooperation agreement with his Jordanian counterpart Ibrahim Shahahda.

Shahahda was quoted by Elnashra, an online independent newspaper saying: “Jordan will cooperate with Lebanon in the agriculture sector and it will not impose any taxes on the country in a bid to facilitate the exchange of agro-products between the two countries,’’

Meanwhile, Lakkis emphasised the great historic relations between Lebanon and Jordan which reflects the keenness of both countries to work in a way that would serve their mutual interests.