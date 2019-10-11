Loading...

The Lagos State Examinations Board has announced the release of the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results.

A release issued today by the Office of the Director, Lagos State Examinations Board, Dr. Oluwafemi Hassan, stated that all Government Public Junior Secondary Schools should collect their schools’ results from their district headquarters, informing that registered approved Private Junior Secondary Schools should collect theirs from respective Liaison officers.

According to him, the results were released after the conclusion of the Award Meeting where criteria for awarding scores in the 10 subjects recorded during the conduct of the exams were decided by all stakeholders.

He disclosed that the meeting was held to ensure that the results reflect the true performance of the candidates in line with the present administration’s commitment to raise the bar of excellence and improve the quality of education in the State.

BECE was conducted in July 2019 to test the suitability of students for promotion from JSS3 to SSS1 and only candidates who have six credits, including English Studies and Mathematics, would be promoted to SSS1.