Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner may soon be back together according to E! News.

The celebrity news platform claims the estranged couple are very close to getting back together after breaking up less than two weeks ago.

Both Kylie and Travis are reportedly having “conversations about getting back together” because they miss each other.

“They both know it’s inevitable, they just needed some breathing room to work out a few of their issues,” E!News, quoting an insider said.

“They want to make it work and have both expressed they miss each other and are still in love with one another,” it reported.

The couple have a 20 month old daughter Stormi.