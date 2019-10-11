Loading...

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp has been named English Premier League (EPL) manager of the month, the second time in a row.

Liverpool’s perfect start continued in September, with three wins.

They claimed a home win over Newcastle United as well as away victories at Chelsea and Sheffield United.

Klopp topped a four-man shortlist of Eddie Howe, Frank Lampard and Brendan Rodgers to take the award.

The European champions entered this week’s international break eight points clear at the top of the table after victory over Leicester.

That 3-1 win, secured by James Milner’s injury-time penalty, took their sequence of successive Premier League wins to 17.

Klopp, 52, has now won manager of the month on five occasions, having also taken the prize in September 2016, December 2018 and March 2019.

Liverpool return to action looking to equal Manchester City’s 18-match record on Oct. 20 when they face beleaguered Manchester United at Old Trafford.