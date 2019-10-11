Loading...

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

American media personality, businesswoman, socialite, model and actress, Kim Kardashian, in new photos reveal she and her kids – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, got baptized during a trip to her families’ ancestral homeland of Armenia earlier this week.

For the Orthodox Christian ceremony, Kim K covered her hair with a traditional headscarf, while wearing a high necked and long-sleeved, full-length dress. Her elder sister, Kourtney Kardashian was also present at the occasion.

Kim K who shared photos from their baptism on Instagram wrote:

Source: Instagram