By Funmilola Olukomaiya
American media personality, businesswoman, socialite, model and actress, Kim Kardashian, in new photos reveal she and her kids – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, got baptized during a trip to her families’ ancestral homeland of Armenia earlier this week.
For the Orthodox Christian ceremony, Kim K covered her hair with a traditional headscarf, while wearing a high necked and long-sleeved, full-length dress. Her elder sister, Kourtney Kardashian was also present at the occasion.
Kim K who shared photos from their baptism on Instagram wrote:
Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip. So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia's main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD.📷 @jackie_nickerson
See more photos from her baptismal ceremony below.
